Pennsylvania Interfaith Community Programs, Inc. has received grant awards from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and the Rice Family Foundation to provide free financial counseling services, according to a news release.

Stephanie McIlwee, executive director of Pa. Interfaith says the funding helps the community by furthering the agency’s mission of fostering self-sufficiency.

 

