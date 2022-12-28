Pennsylvania Interfaith Community Programs, Inc. has received grant awards from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and the Rice Family Foundation to provide free financial counseling services, according to a news release.
Stephanie McIlwee, executive director of Pa. Interfaith says the funding helps the community by furthering the agency’s mission of fostering self-sufficiency.
“Those who complete financial counseling can improve their credit scores and work towards increasing their savings accounts” said McIlwee.
She added improved financial knowledge can increase housing stability and improved credit scores can lead to lower car insurance rates and better loan terms.
Those who complete the counseling sessions are also eligible to receive a $50 grocery store gift card after completing the counseling. Funds are still available for security deposits of up to $750 per household, said McIlwee.
Households can qualify with income up to 80% of the county’s median income, currently $72,250 for a family of four.
“Lack of funds for a security deposit can hinder a family’s move from sub-standard housing,” said McIlwee.
She added more than 25 people have received security deposit assistance so far.
First-time income-eligible homebuyers in Adams County can receive grants of up to $5,000 from Pennsylvania Interfaith for down payment and closing costs.
More information is available on the agencies’ website: www.adamscha.org or by calling 717-334-1518 ext. 200.
Pennsylvania Interfaith has an established mission to provide safe, decent and affordable housing opportunities while fostering a spirit of inclusiveness and self-sufficiency.
