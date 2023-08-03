U.S Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., the chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, and Sen. Rick Scott introduced the Veterans Accessibility Act to ensure that the Department of Veteran Affairs complies with federal disability laws and makes its programs accessible for people with disabilities.

The bill would establish a 15-person Advisory Committee on Equal Access, which would consist of veterans with disabilities, disability experts, and representatives of advocacy organizations, according to a release from Casey’s office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.