Adams County
View the land conservancy art auction pieces at the Adams County Art Council, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 1. Wine and cheese reception while viewing the items up for bid the week of April 10.
————
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, will have prom gowns priced $10-$40 through May 17. Wedding gowns are also available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
————
Free winter clothing available through April 2 at Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
————
St. Francis Xavier Parish will host its 11th annual Lenten Fish Fry Dinner Friday, April 1, 5-7 p.m., at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Dine-in or take out available. Call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916, or visit http://www.stfxcc.org, for menu, more information and updates.
Biglerville
Biglerville Garden Club will meet April 5, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, 59 W. York St. Christine Ecker, club member, will present a hands-on workshop, “Spring into Art.” For more information, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
————
A Designer Bag Bingo, featuring Coach, Vera Bradley and Michael Kors, will be held on April 3, at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Gift cards will be attached to each bag. Doors and kitchen open at 12 noon with bingo starting at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $20 for six cards and 20 games. Raffles and door prizes. For more information or table reservations call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Donna at 717-677-8373.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker’s spring bazaar and yard sale at the Deacon Rich Weaver Parish Center, 12 E. Hanover St., is set for Saturday, April 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard sale and craft vendors inside and outside; raffles, face painting, egg hunt and our Annual Kids Corner. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Egg hunt promptly at 11 a.m.
Buchanan Valley
St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, will hold its Easter (ham) bingo on Monday, April 11. Doors and kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 for 35 games. Raffles and door prizes. For more information, contact Diane at 717-677-9352.
Cashtown
Cashtown Community Lions Club Talent Show is open to Adams County students, first through 12th grades. Rehearsal, April 8, 7 p.m.; show, April 9, 7 p.m. For more information, contact Gary Rebert at 717-334-3050 or gkrebert@centurylink.net.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
————
Wings and Shrimp To-Go Fundraiser to benefit Fairfield and Fountaindale fire departments on Saturday, April 30. Drive thru pick-up event. Meal cost is $25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 717-642-8842 or 717-729-1998.
————
Fairfield Neighbors Helping Neighbors is sponsoring a free Clothing Give-Away on Saturday, April 9, at Liberty Worship Center on Carrolls Tract Road. Drop off spring/summer clothing for all ages from 8-11 a.m. Shopping, open to everyone, is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If possible, mark bags/boxes of donated items with size and gender. No shoes will be collected.
————
Fairfield Area Historical Society fundraiser “Celebrating Patsy Cline” with Kip Callahan Young is Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at the Village Hall, 108 W. Main St. Tickets are $24. For reservations, call 717-642-6540.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg Woman’s Club will hold its meeting at Hoss’s at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday April 13. Guests are welcome. The program will be “The Art of Bonsai.” Call Suzanne for reservations 717-677-8362.
————
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Rev. Fred Young, Trinity U.C.C. All men are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School, Class of 1961, will meet April 12 at 6 p.m. at Hunterstown Diner.
————
The Gettysburg High School, Class of 1949, will meet for lunch Wednesday, April 13, at Hoss’s at 12 noon.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at LaBella’s on York Street on Tuesday, April 5, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at Hoss’s Wednesday April 6, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
Idaville
A rummage and food sale will be held at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, April 21-23, to benefit its missions program. Hours are: Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, April 23, is dollar-a-bag day, 8-11 a.m.
McKnightstown
Flohrs Cemetery Association request all grave site decorations, including Christmas and Easter decorations, be removed by May 1, to prepare for the upcoming mowing season. The cemetery association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites after May 1.
New Oxford
The New Oxford Lions Club will hold a chicken barbecue on Saturday, April 23, 10:30 a.m. until sold out, at the Nugen Propane 5815 York Road. Dinners will be sold at event, no advanced tickets. Cost is $10, which includes half a chicken, roll, baked potato, and apple sauce. The club will also be selling Amish-made brooms at the event.
Wenksville
The Wenksville Cemetery Association requests all overwintered grave decorations be removed by April 2. Easter flowers may be placed on or after Palm Sunday, April 10.
York Springs
Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society is hosting a “Welcome Back Party” Sunday, April 3, 2-5 p.m. at the museum, 408 Main St. The event will be a chance for the community to visit the new exhibits, participate in a scavenger hunt, visit the IOOF’s new lodge hall, play the cake wheel, and meet other community members. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.