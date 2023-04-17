Adams County

Ross Hetrick, president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, will speak about Stevens and Adams county and the nation at Senior ACTS, Monday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Village Fellowship Room, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.

