Courtesy Mount Saint Mary’s
The golden statue of the Blessed Mother at Mount St. Mary’s University was temporarily removed Wednesday from its perch atop the 78-foot Pangborn Memorial Campanile for refurbishment, according to a university release.
“For 57 years, the 26-foot gold-leafed statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary overlooking Mount St. Mary’s University has been a brightly shining beacon of faith and hope to the university community, millions of visitors at the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes and people traveling on Route 15 or flying overhead,” the release reads.
