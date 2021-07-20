The Adams County Farm Bureau (ACFB) will hold its annual meeting and picnic on Sunday, Aug.15, at the York Springs Lions Club Pavilion, 406 Main St., York Springs, starting at 1 p.m., according to an ACFB release.
Cost is $15.00 per person to be paid at the time of the event. The meal, paper products and water will be provided, according to the release.
