Adams County

Church Women United will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m., at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Whitney Myers, guest pianist, will lead singing of Christmas carols and presenting stories. Appetizers and desserts will be provided by members. special welcome to newcomers.

