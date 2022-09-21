The Gettysburg College Choir, directed by Dr. Rob Natter, will participate in the Christ Lutheran Church 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 25. The choir will also hold its annual retreat on Sept. 24 at the church preparing for the fall semester and the service on Sunday, according to a release from Christ Lutheran Church.
New Beginnings II features celebratory hymns such as Beethoven’s Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee, This Is a Day of New Beginnings, and I’ll So Glad, Jesus Lifted Me. The Buzz Jones Quintet, with vocalist Dr. Susan Hochmiller, will join the choir on Emancipation and The Old Tan Path from Buzz’s original jazz suite, Axiom Asunder Redux. Song texts are from Isaiah and Daniel, Psalms 106 and 114, and an 1853 speech by Abraham Lincoln.
