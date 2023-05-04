The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of April 28.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Joshua Gopshes, 30, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, failing to yield to traffic, and two counts related to attempted robbery April 20, in Littlestown. The case was held for county court.
Travis Zuber, 29, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) greater than .16, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a traffic lane, driving without rear lights, and driving with an open container of alcohol March 16, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Eric Schuler, 32, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of agricultural vandalism Dec. 17, 2019, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Clay Brown, 25, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC between .10 and .16, failure to use turn signals, operating a vehicle with illegal window tint, and four counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance Feb. 11, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Carl Shaffer, 40, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of harassment, driving with a BAC greater than .16, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance Feb. 12, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Luther George III, 41, of Fountain Hill, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC greater than .16, driving with a suspended license, disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, and driving with an open container of alcohol Oct. 29, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
