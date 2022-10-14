majestic

Three-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will perform live at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on Monday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at the Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg,; 717-337-8200; or www.gettysburgmajestic.org.

Direct from South Africa, the three-time Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir brings an all new concert commemorating the freedom movement in South Africa and the Civil Rights movement in the United States to Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on Monday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m., according to a Majestic release.

The performance is presented by WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital’s Healing HeARTS Healthy Family Series, and 2022-2023 Celebrity Season sponsor, The Vesta Fund.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.