The Adams County Allied Veterans Council Honor Guard will hold a remembrance event on Friday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery to remember and honor POW-MIAs and Gold Star Families.
The event will be held on national POW-MIA Day. The Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day is Sept. 24.
The program will include a prayer, a moment of silence, a three-volley salute, and sounding of taps, along with a display of the Missing Man Table.
A Missing Man Table, also known as a Fallen Comrade Table, is a memorial set up in military dining facilities and at other military functions, in honor of fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members.
The table serves as the focal point of ceremonial remembrance, originally growing out of US concern for Vietnam War POW/MIA service members. A small table is set for one, symbolizing the isolation of the absent service member.
A white tablecloth symbolizes the pure intentions of the service members who responded to the country’s call to arms. A single rose in the vase symbolizes the blood that service members have shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of the United States of America.
The rose also represents the family and friends who keep the faith while awaiting the return of the missing service members. A red ribbon on the table represents a love of country that inspired the service members to serve the country. A slice of lemon on a bread plate represents the bitter fate of the missing. Salt is sprinkled on the bread plate to symbolize the tears shed by waiting families. An inverted glass is also placed onto the table to represent the fact that the missing and fallen cannot partake. A lit candle symbolizes a light of hope that lives in hearts to illuminate the missing’s way home. An empty chair is present to represent the absence of the missing and fallen.
Several Gold Star Families are expected to be in attendance to be honored for their sacrifice to our country.
All members of the public who would like to honor and remember our military heroes and their families are invited to attend this solemn annual event.
Adams County Veterans Affairs Director Stan Clark will also be attending the event to assist any veterans with VA healthcare or medical claim issues.
