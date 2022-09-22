tree
FILE — Unlike the Borough of Gettysburg, which just stows away its Christmas tree from one year to the next, as shown above, Chambersburg is looking for a 30-foot-tall, fresh-cut tree to decorate its town square. (Gettysburg Times — File)

With only 13 more weekends until Christmas and eight weeks until its annual Christmas parade, Chambersburg doesn’t want to become known as the town without a tree.

As part of its preparatory activities, the borough highway department in Chambersburg seeks to harvest and move a fresh-cut tree, which is suitable to become the town’s Christmas tree in Memorial Square, according to a release from Chambersburg Deputy Borough Manager Phil Wolgemuth.

