With only 13 more weekends until Christmas and eight weeks until its annual Christmas parade, Chambersburg doesn’t want to become known as the town without a tree.
As part of its preparatory activities, the borough highway department in Chambersburg seeks to harvest and move a fresh-cut tree, which is suitable to become the town’s Christmas tree in Memorial Square, according to a release from Chambersburg Deputy Borough Manager Phil Wolgemuth.
Each year, at the borough’s expense, a tree is removed from private property by a professional arborist hired by the borough and set up in one of the quadrants on Memorial Square in downtown Chambersburg, according to Wolgemuth.
“Last year we had to scramble as our tree experts recommended we not harvest the tree we had targeted on borough property,” said Assistant Director of Public Works Elwood Sord. “We were fortunate to receive a donation from Guilford Township. This year we are again asking for local assistance in locating a suitable tree for our Christmas season.”
While there are no written standards for what the Christmas tree should be, neither size nor species, the ideal tree would look like a traditional Christmas tree, easy to reach by truck, and about 30 feet tall, according to Wolgemuth.
Anyone who would like Sord to evaluate their tree may contact him by calling 717-729-2179 or by email at esord@chambersburgpa.gov.
“Thank you for your early holiday spirit,” said Wolgemuth.
