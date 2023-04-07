Ready to Learn/United Way of Adams County and Adams County First Ten Team, led by Amanda Staub, Gettysburg Area School District elementary guidance counselor, and Diana Fasnacht, Ready to Learn director, kicked off the national celebration of Week of the Young Child with a family event on April 1, at the James Gettys Elementary School, according to a release from Fasnacht.

The weeklong recognition is meant to focus public attention on the necessity of aligning early childhood programming and services with the needs of young children and families.

