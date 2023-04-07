Ready to Learn/United Way of Adams County and Adams County First Ten Team, led by Amanda Staub, Gettysburg Area School District elementary guidance counselor, and Diana Fasnacht, Ready to Learn director, kicked off the national celebration of Week of the Young Child with a family event on April 1, at the James Gettys Elementary School, according to a release from Fasnacht.
The weeklong recognition is meant to focus public attention on the necessity of aligning early childhood programming and services with the needs of young children and families.
‘Also, this week stresses the importance of quality early childhood (birth through age 8) as these early years lay the foundation for school and life success. Preschool educators and organizations can have a positive impact during this developmental period of a young child,” Fasnacht said in the release.
Various organizations assisted with the event at the school, she said.
“Thank you to the organizations that participated: Adams County Head Start, Members First Bank, Gettysburg Kiwanis Club, Adams County SPCA, GASD Reading Dept./Counselors/Family Navigator, K-PETS, St Francis Xavier Catholic School, Early Learning Resource Center, PA Counseling, Healthy Adams County, Bright Horizons, St James Early Learning Center, Respective Solutions Group , Adams County Technical Institute- Early Learning Center,” said Fasnacht.
