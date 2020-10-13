The Adams County Arts Council’s outdoor Halloween Costume Party will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 7-11 p.m., at the Battlefield Harley Davidson grounds. Shown are last year’s Best Group winners, Gilligan’s Island castaways, Cassondra Selby, Betsy and Corey Kimple, and Jay Schmitt.
The Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) outdoor Halloween Costume Party will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, from 7 to 11 p.m., at the Battlefield Harley Davidson grounds, 21 Cavalry Field Road, Gettysburg, according to an ACAC release.
The event, chaired by arts council member Jill Rakowicz, includes dance music by ProForm DJs, costume contest and prizes, raffles, small games of chance, Uncle Moe’s, 3 Hogs BBQ and the Little Mexican Truck, and adult beverages for sale, according to the release.
