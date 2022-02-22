Visiting Angels, which has offices in Gettysburg and Hanover, received 2022 Best of Home Care awards from the Home Care Pulse independent research firm, according to a Visiting Angels release.
The awards “in combination with our Google reviews demonstrate our commitment to quality client care,” a release quotes Visiting Angels Owner/Director Richard Ruda as saying.
“The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse,” according to a release.
Winners of the award “have contracted with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their clients by conducting live phone interviews with their clients each month,” the release reads.
Visiting Angels also received the Leader in Experience Award after “ten percent of Visiting Angels clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Visiting Angels received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, and more,” according to the release.
Another award, Employer of Choice, is “based on caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse,” according to the release.
“Since this award is based on employee feedback, it shows the dedication Visiting Angels has to providing their employees with a great working experience, ensuring clients have well-trained, compassionate caregivers,” a release quotes Home Care Pulse President Todd Austin as saying.
Visiting Angels was established in 2004 and serves Cumberland, Franklin, and Adams counties, according to a release. Information is at www.visitingangels.com/carlisle or 717-241-5900.
