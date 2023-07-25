A researcher in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences has received a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lead a multi-university team in a study focused on the anatomical, physiological and genetic factors underlying phosphorus-stress-induced reprogramming of storage root architecture, according to a release from Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences.

The storage root is a specialized underground organ that undergoes modifications during its development to store nutrients. The researchers said the study is important because many storage roots are used as food, and several that accumulate high levels of carbohydrates, such as sweet potato and cassava, are staple crops important for food security.

