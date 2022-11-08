The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed, including some local areas, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
“Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent,” the release reads.
The closed fall season allows more turkeys to survive to next spring’s nesting season, with more hens available to nest and raise young, which could result in a more-rapid turkey population increase than without a closed season.
Intense annual population monitoring since 1998 in WMU 5A, thanks to a cooperative effort among the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Michaux State Forest Bureau of Forestry, the National Wild Turkey Federation and countless volunteers has shown turkey populations trends below goal.
“The WMU 5A Wild Turkey Task Force will continue to work with the Bureau of Forestry and Game Commission to improve turkey habitat on the Michaux State Forest and State Game Lands for all citizens to enjoy,” the release reads.
WMU 5A is comprised of portions of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York counties. While the Michaux State Forest remains the largest continuous expanse of key turkey habitat, turkey populations also exist throughout the valley areas within the unit.
Anyone who would like more information about becoming involved with the WMU 5A Wild Turkey Task Force is asked to contact the Bureau of Forestry, Michaux State Forest at 717-352-2211 or the game commission’s Southcentral Region at 1-833-PGC-WILD. Additional seasons and bag limits information may be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.