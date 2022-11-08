The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed, including some local areas, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent,” the release reads.

