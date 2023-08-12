PA Farm Link announced its newest educational tool available to the public for free, the PA Farm Link Academy, according to a release issued by Tyler Hoffman, program development associate for PA Farm Link.
The PA Farm Link Academy currently includes eight learning modules that cover the following topics:
• Understanding Ag Leasing
• PA Farm Link Overview (English and Spanish options available)
• Starting a Food Business
• New Farmer Programs through USDA
• Grants and the PA Preferred Program
Each learning module contains a set of lessons, which include an informational video and a three-question quiz to test a person’s knowledge on the information shared in each lesson.
When all lessons are completed within a learning module, a certificate of completion is provided to the participant.
The creation of the PA Farm Link Academy was made possible through the collaboration of the following organizations:
• Natural Resources Conservation Service
• PA Dept. of Agriculture
• Penn State Law Center for Ag & Shale Law
• Small Business Development Center
• United States Department of Agriculture
This is material is based upon work supported by USDA/NIFA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.