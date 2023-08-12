PA Farm Link announced its newest educational tool available to the public for free, the PA Farm Link Academy, according to a release issued by Tyler Hoffman, program development associate for PA Farm Link.

The PA Farm Link Academy currently includes eight learning modules that cover the following topics:

