Shippensburg Area Civil War Round Table will meet Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. in the social room of Christ United Methodist Church, 47 E. King St., Shippensburg, according to a round table release.
Steve French will give part 1 of a history of the B&O Railroad in the Civil War: Harpers Ferry to Great Cacapon, according to the release.
This talk will focus on numerous successful Confederate attempts to disrupt traffic on this section of the line. Discussion of events will include Stonewall Jackson’s forays on Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg and Hancock, plus the July 3, 1864, Battle of North Mountain Depot, Harry Gilmore’s Brown’s Shop Express West holdup, and Mosby’s Greenback Raid.
French will return in April 2023, for the second half of the railroad talk.
A Hedgesville, W.Va. native, French is a nationally recognized expert on Confederate guerilla warfare in the eastern theater. He is the author of multiple award-winning books: “Imboden’s Brigade in the Gettysburg Campaign”; “Rebel Chronicles: Raiders, Scouts, and Train Robbers of the Upper Potomac”; and the critically acclaimed “Phantoms of the South Fork: Captain McNeill and his Rangers.”
The author of more than 100 historical articles, his stories have appeared in “The Washington Times,” “the Gettysburg Magazine,” and “Crossfire, The Magazine of the Civil War Roundtable of U.K.” French’s writing awards include the 2008 Bachelder-Coddington Award, the 2009 Gettysburg Civil War Round Table Book Award, the Jefferson Davis Historical Gold Medal, and the Hagerstown Civil War Round Table’s 2016 Henry Kyd Douglas Award, according to the release.
He is currently the president of the Harpers Ferry Civil War Round Table.
