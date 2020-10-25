The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is hosting a free mini-grant workshop for nonprofits and municipalities located along the Lincoln Highway in Adams County on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the rehearsal hall of the Totem Pole Playhouse, 9555 Golf Course Road, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
This opportunity requires a cash match and is designed for smaller projects for eligible 501©(3) nonprofit organizations and municipalities. Participants in the workshop will preview the application and learn some tips that will lead to a more competitive application. Projects to be considered for this grant cycle will apply to one of three themes: education; nature; or preservation.
