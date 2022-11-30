Drivers are reminded of the higher risk for deer-related crashes in the fall and that insurance companies cannot add a surcharge to auto insurance premiums for such crashes, according to a joint release issued by Pa. Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys, Pa. Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian, and Pa. State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick.

“Late fall and early winter is when drivers are most likely to have a deer-related crash, and dawn and dusk are peak times for deer activity,” said Humphreys. “Auto collisions involving deer or other wildlife are considered a not-at-fault accident under Pennsylvania law, meaning insurers cannot raise your premiums or add a surcharge to your premium following a deer-related crash, but this exclusion does not apply if your car does not come in contact with the animal. Any damage to your vehicle from a deer-related accident will fall under a policy’s comprehensive coverage.”

