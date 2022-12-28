A project in Gettysburg is one of 51 statewide that will share nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants.
“The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that work to create growth and stability in their neighborhoods while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors,” Wolf said in a news release announcing the grants.
“These projects will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost the commonwealth’s economy,” he said.
The Adams County funding totals $50,000 for Mainstreet Gettysburg’s façade improvement project, which aims to assist property owners with improving building exteriors in the historic district.
Main Street Gettysburg functions as the borough’s economic development arm.
Since January 2015, the Wolf Administration has approved approximately $38 million through the Keystone Communities program to fund 247 projects statewide, according to the release.
Other examples include accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) administers the program.
A project in York County also received funding, according to the release.
The Y Community Development Corporation was awarded $67,355 for a safety and security project on West Philadelphia Street, West Market Street, and Philadelphia Street
