barrick

“Variable Palettes,” by Dorothea Barrick, will be on display at the Adams County Winery Gettysburg Wine Shop through the new year. (Submitted Photo)

As the seasons change, so do the colors, textures, and moods of Dorothea Barrick’s artwork. “Variable Palettes,” by Barrick, will be on display at the Adams County Winery Gettysburg Wine Shop through the beginning of the new year. according to a release from the winery.

“Variable Palettes” is an exhibition composed of paintings, monotypes, etchings, pastels, colored pencils, and mixed media works.

