As the seasons change, so do the colors, textures, and moods of Dorothea Barrick’s artwork. “Variable Palettes,” by Barrick, will be on display at the Adams County Winery Gettysburg Wine Shop through the beginning of the new year. according to a release from the winery.
“Variable Palettes” is an exhibition composed of paintings, monotypes, etchings, pastels, colored pencils, and mixed media works.
Barrick has shown extensively in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, and California, according to a release. She has representation in international exhibits in China, South America, and Africa through the MD Printmakers.
Formerly a professor of fine arts at MSM, Hood, Gettysburg College and Frederick Community College, Barrick is presently teaching art clinics with the Frederick County Parks and Rec department, and privately at her Gettysburg studio.
All works are available for sale. Visit Adams County Winery’s website for current shop hours.
