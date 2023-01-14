Adams County
A free showing of “Ricochet-An American Trauma” is on Sunday Jan. 15, at 1:15 p.m. in Valentine Hall auditorium at the seminary. The one-hour PBS documentary interviews those most affected by American gun violence. A short discussion follows at 2:15 p.m. Sponsored by Gettysburg for Gun Sense, all are welcome.
A Leader Building and Knot Tying Workshop, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. This event is free and open to the public. Learn to build fly fishing leaders and tie the most-used fishing knots. If interested, contact Frank Kozak, ACTU president, at fmkozak@gmail.com.
Local high school seniors can apply for scholarships through the Adams County Community Foundation at adamscountycf.org through March 15.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker Church, 12 E. Hanover St., will hold a potpie dinner, Sunday, Jan. 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take out only; bring own container, no glass. There will also be a bake sale.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Fire Department hosting a meat raffle on Jan. 20. Doors open at 4 p.m.; free broasted chicken meal at 6 p.m.; raffle starts at 7 p.m. Call 717-677-0870 for more information.
Cashtown
Cashtown Community Fire Department will host family-style oyster dinners on Feb. 2-3, starting at 4:30 p.m. Adult meals are $28; children 6-12, $14; and under 6 eat for free.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at 12 noon at Perkin’s Family Restaurant, York Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will not meet for lunch in January.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the parking lot in front of the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to walk, followed by lunch at Ruby Tuesday’s at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
St. Joseph the Worker Church, 12 E. Hanover St., will have its spring bazaar/yard sale, April 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parish center. Vendors: inside space, $25; outside, $10. Contact Michelle Study at 717-476-2297 or Susan Funari at 717-357-2866 or the parish office at 717-334-2510.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host a Beef and Oyster Carry-Out or Dine-in Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 21, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes: roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried haddock filet, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. The cost is $25. Orders will accepted on site that day only; no pre-orders.
New Oxford
The monthly turkey dinner with dessert at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, rear 106 Carlisle St., Sunday, Jan. 15 is $10, take out only, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Thrift shop will be open with everything half price.
Orrtanna
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game will hold a meat and seafood raffle Jan. 21. Reservations required by Jan. 15. Call Steve at 717-642-8496.
York Springs
An all-you-can-eat breakfast is set for Saturday, Jan. 21 at the York Springs Fire Hall, 312 Main St., 7-10:30 a.m. Breakfast consists of pancakes, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, juice, coffee and hot chocolate. Cost is $10 for folks over 12; $5 for ages 5-13; and free ages 4 and under. Bring a canned good for the local food bank to receive a $1 off one admission. Breakfast is sponsored by York Springs Lions Club to benefit York Springs Fire Company and Leader Dogs For the Blind. For more information, call Ed at 717-475-4866.
