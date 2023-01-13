The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of Dec. 29, 2022.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge.
When cases are “held,” it means a magisterial district judge has conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Jacob Myers Jr., 25, of Mount Holly Springs, was charged with one count each of texting while operating a vehicle, failure to use a seatbelt, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .08 and .10 percent and disregarding a traffic lane Sept. 3, 2022, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
William Smith III, 36, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC between .10 and .16 percent and failing to drive on the correct side of the road May 20, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Jonah Patterson, 32, of Arendtsville, was charged with one count each of possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, possession of an item with an intent to use for criminal purposes and furnishing drug-free urine July 17, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Nathanial Fowler, 34, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property Oct. 25, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
