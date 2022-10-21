Adams County
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Biglerville
Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar and Cookie Caper on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Plenty of free parking.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at Harbaugh-Thomas Library. Meeting will feature “Tea, Tips, and Treasures.” Members are asked to bring a tea cup, exchange a gardening tip, and share a prized personal possession. For more information about the club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker Church, 12 E. Hanover St., will host a potpie dinner, Sunday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take out only; bring your own containers, no glass. PCCW will be having a bake sale.
————
The Bonneauville Borough Council invites the public to a Meet and Greet for the new Police Chief Sherri Hansen on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m., to meet the chief, and ask questions. For more information, call the borough office at 717-334-2662 during regular business hours Monday-Friday.
Conewago Twp.
SAVES, 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, is hosting Basket Bingo on Friday, Nov. 18. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Hot meal at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. $20 per ticket (includes meal). Baskets are retired Longaberger baskets filled by local businesses and individuals; special raffles, TV and other electronic prizes. Reserve your tickets by calling 717-353-3682, or tickets available at the door.
East Berlin
East Berlin will host a haunted trail fundraiser on Oct. 22, (rain date Oct. 23) 6-9 p.m. to benefit the community park on North Avenue. This is intended for youth and adults ages 13 and up. Cost is $5, cash only.
Fairfield
Fall and winter clothing giveaway, Oct. 22, for families in the Fairfield community at Liberty Worship Center, 29 Carrolls Tract Road. Drop off of clean gently worn fall/winter clothing donations, 8-11 a.m.; free shopping, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clothing needed for all sizes from infants to adults including maternity. Sort clothing by size and gender, and label. No shoes.
————
Fairfield Area Historical Society presents “Fairfield is Burning,” a story of two fires that define the town’s history, on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Village Hall, 108 W. Main St. All welcome. Light refreshments.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW wing night Thursday, Oct. 20, 4:30-7 p.m. Friday special is pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, roll, and dessert. Menu is available Fridays 5-7:30 p.m. To go orders always welcome, call 717-334-4614.
————
Gift Fair and Holiday Bazaar at Saint Francis Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Local vendors, crafters and artisans, collectibles, holiday gifts, bake sale, door prizes, raffles and more. Call 717-309-2482 or visit www.sfxpccw.org for details. Breakfast and lunch available. Fully accessible. Free parking.
————
Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., will hold a rummage and bake sale Friday, Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Fill a bag with clothing $1 on Saturday. All proceeds benefit local charities.
————
Trinity UCC will host a Fall Festival Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a silent auction, art, crafts and knits, white elephant table, and bake sale. Soups and sandwiches, eat in or take out, available for purchase both days. Roast beef dinner Friday, 4-7 p.m. For information, call 717-334-7266.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at General Pickett’s Buffet. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Luncheon, $4, will be provided. Guest speaker will be Susan Cole with Holiday Family Outreach. Knitted hats and mittens will be received and presented at the meeting.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet on Springs Avenue by historical society at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 to walk in the area, with lunch afterwards at LaBella’s Restaurant, York Street, at 11 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo Sunday, Oct. 23. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive and guaranteed jackpots, 20 regular games, and small games of chance. Limited food menu. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
————
Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host a first-ever Stand up Comedy featuring Earl David Reed and friends, Saturday, Nov. 5. Purchase required tickets at www.eventbrite.com. Must be 21 to attend, ID required at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Kitchen open for food purchases.
Idaville
Idaville UB Church will hold a Hallelujah Party Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m., rain or shine. The Apple Core Band will play 3:30-4:30 p.m. There will be a cake walk, kids’ games, door prizes, and food available to the public. Everything is free.
Orrtanna
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association Oyster and Beef dinner is Saturday, Nov. 5. Reservations required by Oct. 30. Call Steve at 717-642-8496 for details.
————
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association Money and Seafood Bingo is Sunday, Oct. 30. Call Cindy at 717-642-8496 for details.
Elsewhere
Codorus Trail of Treats is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, 6:30-9 p.m. at Codorus State Park, pool entrance, $15 per car. Tickets required, www.friendsofcodorus.org. Print tickets for faster admission. No exchanges or refunds. Limited supply. The event features family friendly trick or treating with over 100 display sites; food vendors, disc jockey and CSP Nature Tent, sponsored by Friends of Codorus State Park; contact, codorustreats@gmail.com.
————
St. Vincent’s Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, plans it annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the school gymnasium. A few vendor tables still available. For more information, call 717-632-2488.
————
The Hanover Area Arts Guild is hosting a plein air show through Oct. 27, at the guild’s gallery, 32 Carlisle St. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 12-5 p.m. For more information, call 717-632-2521 or visit hanoverareaarts.com.
