Gettysburg Foundation will host Family Day at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, May 27, according to a foundation release.
The event marks the first opportunity for the public to visit the historic site this year. Offering free admission and the chance for the Adams County community and visitors to experience the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital, Family Day at Spangler provides an educational day for families to experience history and explore the 80-acre historic site.
“Family Day is a great opportunity for families and anyone who enjoys history to explore the best surviving example of a corps-level field hospital used during the Battle of Gettysburg,” said Paul Semanek, Spangler Farm site coordinator. “We look forward to welcoming folks during the Memorial Day weekend. We encourage everyone to enjoy a springtime visit before we begin the summer season of living history and programming the weekend of June 9 to 11.”
Guests will have the opportunity to interact with living historians on-site throughout the day:
· The Blue & Gray Hospital Association, a National Museum of Civil War Medicine official living history group.
· Battery B, 1st Rhode Island Light Artillery, a historical unit that fought at the Battle of Gettysburg July 2 and 3, 1863, will have an encampment and discussions on the Battery’s campaigns with the Army of the Potomac and their role in Pickett’s Charge, as well as an artillery drill and Civil War music.
· Presentation of pastimes and stories that helped mend the fabric of the American way of life during the Civil War era with Col. Roberts and school teacher Miss Jodi’s joyful teachings of the simple pleasures and way of life for families during this difficult period in American history, including doll making, period games, fashions and activities of the time. Joining them is school teacher Nancy L. Geary explaining lessons taught during the mid-1800s along with Eloise Edney, a pastor’s wife. Hannah Merical of the USSC and her family will be here, along with Anna, a young girl in disguise serving with the Union Cavalry, and Ben, a war orphan.
Historic Gettysburg-Adams County (HGAC) will present information on historic barn preservation. HGAC interprets the design, construction and use of the iconic Pennsylvania Bank Barn.
The family-friendly programming and offerings also include the opportunity to hear stories about the civilian role during and after the battle; learn about Civil War medicine and see a Civil War Wheeling (Rosecrans) ambulance reproduction; and treat yourself to old-fashioned ice cream.
Visitors to the special Family Day at Spangler may drive directly to the property and park on-site.
