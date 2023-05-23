Gettysburg Foundation will host Family Day at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, May 27, according to a foundation release.

The event marks the first opportunity for the public to visit the historic site this year. Offering free admission and the chance for the Adams County community and visitors to experience the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital, Family Day at Spangler provides an educational day for families to experience history and explore the 80-acre historic site.

