Each year, Adams Electric Cooperative surveys its power system via helicopter, looking for damage that’s hard to spot from the ground, especially in more remote locations.
The co-op will be initiating its annual aerial inspections March 8 over the Shippensburg District. Helicopter patrols will be conducted by Pine Bottom Aviation. The crew will consist of a pilot and up to two linemen.
