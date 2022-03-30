Anglers are encouraged to consider using state park campsites for overnight fishing trips as trout season approaches, according to a release issued by Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
A total of 43 campgrounds throughout the state will provide camping for the April 2 opener, according to Dunn.
“As trout season nears, it is important that the public is aware of the wonderful opportunities for fishing and camping at our state parks,” Dunn said. “We are proud to support outdoor recreation efforts on public lands and look forward to seeing a great turnout this year as people continue to turn to the outdoors for their health and wellbeing.”
DCNR has opened additional campsites to accommodate the trout season to help expand the outdoor experience. There are 86,000 miles of rivers and streams, and thousands of lakes and ponds in Pennsylvania, according to the release. Much of this abundant freshwater wealth is found within our state parks and state forests, 101 state parks and 20 state forests permit fishing with the proper fishing license.
“Whether you’re a lifelong angler or discovering the sport of fishing for the first time this trout season, lakes and streams located within state parks are a great place to start,” said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). “Camping and fishing make the perfect combination for families looking for adventure and convenience as they make lasting memories on the water.”
Campsites at state parks can be reserved online on a first-come, first-served basis or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM, except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. State parks that accommodate trout fishing with campsite availability include:
Caledonia
Canoe Creek
Chapman
Clear Creek
Colonel Denning
Cook Forest
Cowans Gap
Fowlers Hollow
Frances Slocum
French Creek
Greenwood Furnace
Hickory Run
Hills Creek
Hyner Run
Kettle Creek
Keystone
Kooser
Lackawanna
Laurel Hill
Linn Run
Little Buffalo
Little Pine
Locust Lake
Lyman Run
Moraine
Nockamixon
Ohiopyle
Ole Bull
Parker Dam
Pine Grove Furnace
Poe Paddy
Poe Valley
Promised Land
Pymatuning
Raccoon Creek
Reeds Gap
Ricketts Glen
Ryerson Station
Sinnemahoning
Sizerville
Trough Creek
Tuscarora
Worlds End
Yellow Creek
Check individual parks for specific camping availability as some options (cabins, yurts, lodges, etc.) are already reserved. In 2023, camping reservations at parks that accommodate trout season will be expanded to the 11-month standard reservation window, according to the release.
Fishing in Pennsylvania requires a fishing license. For more information about purchasing a fishing license visit the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s website, https://www.fishandboat.com/Fish/FishingLicense/Pages/BuyAFishingLicense.aspx.
Through a partnership with the PFBC, the American Sportfishing Association, and DCNR, the public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing while at the certain parks, according to the release.
Whether you are giving fishing a try for the first time, or returning to a childhood activity, these state parks provide free tackle for loan:
Bald Eagle
Bendigo
Black Moshannon
Chapman
Clear Creek
Colonel Denning
Cook Forest
Frances Slocum
French Creek
Gifford Pinchot
Hills Creek
Kettle Creek
Lackawanna
Little Buffalo
Locust Lake
Lyman Run
M.K. Goddard
McConnells Mill
Moraine
Mount Pisgah
Nescopeck
Nockamixon
Ole Bull
Pine Grove Furnace
Point
Presque Isle
Prince Gallitzin
Promised Land
Pymatuning
R.B. Winter
Raccoon Creek
Reeds Gap
Ricketts Glen
Ryerson Station
Tobyhanna
Tuscarora
Tyler
Yellow Creek
The program is a part of DCNR’s efforts to ensure nature is accessible to all Pennsylvanians. Those seeking to use loaner equipment are asked to contact the park office to ensure availability.
For more information about camping at state parks, visit DCNR’s website, https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/Recreation/WhatToDo/StayOvernight/RVandTentCampsites/Pages/default.aspx.
