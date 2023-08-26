dinner with doctor

Ramirez

The Gettysburg Vegetarian/Vegan Supper Club, sponsored by the Gettysburg Seventh Day Adventists, invites the public to a stimulating evening of food, fun, and fascinating conversation at Dinner with the Doctor on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., according to a release from the church.

Dr. Eddie Ramirez is a medical doctor, research scientist, published author and international speaker. He has 27 years of experience working in lifestyle centers worldwide applying therapeutic modalities to different medical problems.

