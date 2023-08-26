The Gettysburg Vegetarian/Vegan Supper Club, sponsored by the Gettysburg Seventh Day Adventists, invites the public to a stimulating evening of food, fun, and fascinating conversation at Dinner with the Doctor on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., according to a release from the church.
Dr. Eddie Ramirez is a medical doctor, research scientist, published author and international speaker. He has 27 years of experience working in lifestyle centers worldwide applying therapeutic modalities to different medical problems.
Ramirez has more than 120 published studies in scientific literature documenting the effects of lifestyle changes on different pathologies and the effects of Dr. Neil Nedley’s depression program.
His work has been featured on NBC’s Texoma, Icelandic National TV and Ecuavision. He is a co-author of the third edition of the textbook Lifestyle Medicine, and the book Rethink Food, together with Neal Barnard, Michael Greger, Hans Diehl, Joel Furhman and other lifestyle medicine leaders.
“This event promises to offer an opportunity to engage in discussions with the guest, Doctor Ramirez, who will share insights and stories from his vast knowledge and experiences,” the release reads.
Whether you’re a fan of the doctor’s work or simply intrigued by his expertise, this rare opportunity is planned for anyone seeking an evening of intellectual stimulation, health and good company.
Dottie Poulsen, the event organizer says, “Get ready to have your mind expanded and your curiosity piqued!”
Located at 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, this is a free event. RSVP at EventBrite.com (key words: Dinner with the Doctor, Gettysburg), texting 717-775-8055, or calling 717-655-8351. Reservations end Sept. 3. A love offering opportunity will be available for guests, but not required.
