Judith Butterfield, Gettysburg Borough Council member, environmentalist, and chair of the borough’s recycling committee, is the Gettysburg Garden Club’s guest speaker on May 26.
The club meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gettysburg Fire House, 35 Stratton St., 1-3 p.m.
Folks are invited to learn more about gardening from the master gardeners, hear an enlightening speaker, enjoy light refreshments, and consider joining the club.
The Gettysburg Garden Club, founded in 1960, promotes interest in all facets of gardening.
The club is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania and National Garden Clubs Inc.
