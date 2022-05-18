As part of its continuing speakers’ series, the Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club will hear from Senior Judge John Kuhn on Monday May 23.
Kuhn will discuss the history of the Adams County Court, including the local judges from the beginning through today, judges’ responsibilities, and why the county went from one judge to four in a relative short period of time, according to a Kiwanis release.
An Adams County native, Kuhn was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in October 1975. He initially practiced law in Harrisburg. In 1980, he was drawn to return to his Adams County roots, joining Clayton Wilcox and David James in practice. In 1985, after Adams County expanded its judiciary to two judges, Kuhn was elected and subsequently retained as a judge. He was elevated to the office of president judge in 2001, serving until 2012.
After serving 30 years, Judge Kuhn retired in 2015 and subsequently becoming a senior judge, a position he holds to this day. As a senior judge, he can accept assignments in any county where there is a need. In that capacity, Kuhn has served in Blair, Centre, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York counties.
Kuhn is married to the former Jan Shaffer of Biglerville and has three children, three stepchildren and seven grandchildren. He is an avid bike rider, having completed more than 41,000 miles in the last 10 years. A 1968 graduate of Gettysburg High School, he boasts of having played football beside longtime Kiwanian Erik Bergdale.
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club, a part of Kiwanis International, is a service organization dedicated to building strong communities one child at a time and has been serving Adams County since 1954. The May 23 meeting will take place at Destination Gettysburg, 1560 Fairfield Road, at 6 p.m. Local residents interested in attending the meeting or finding out more about the club and it’s service to the community can contact Myra Reichart at mrreichart@comcast.net or 717-398-2684.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.