stevens

Thaddeus Stevens Society President Ross Hetrick (dressed as Thaddeus Stevens) and Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing stand beside the newly-arranged Stevens display outside the mayor’s office at borough hall. (Submitted Photo)

The importance of Thaddeus Stevens to Gettysburg was recently recognized with a display was arranged in the borough building, and the installation of “Stevens Run” signs on Constitution Avenue.

The newly-arranged display is outside the mayor’s office in the borough building and consists of a bust of Stevens on a small oak table with flyers about Stevens’ life, according to a release from the Thaddeus Stevens Society.

