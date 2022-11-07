The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of Sept. 16.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
David Cunningham Jr., 27, of Catonsville, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, careless driving and flight to avoid apprehension Sept. 3, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Jolene Disbrow, 28, of Newark, Del., was charged with one count each of driving without headlights, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .08 and .10 and four counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and controlled substances July 29, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Takashi Rojas, 40, of Wilmington, Del., was charged with one count of disregard of a traffic lane and four counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance June 18, in Mt. Joy Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Abraham Razook, 45. of Ayer, Mass., was charged with one count each of rape of an unconscious victim, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of an unconscious person, indecent assault of a person under 13 and indecent assault of a person under 16 Feb. 14, 2021, in Mt. Joy Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Skylar Keefer, 22, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving with improper lighting, possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription and four counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance April 16, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Stephanie Keene, 38, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with one count each of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a vehicle with obscured plates July 2, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Tyiona Harvey, 18, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with two counts related to retail theft Aug. 1, in Mt. Joy Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Shannon Bollinger, 46, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of disorderly conduct and harassment with no legitimate purpose July 24, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Colby Bartlett, 24, of Chambersburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, illegally parking in an intersection and careless driving April 11, 2021, in Mt. Pleasant Twp. The case was held for county court.
Byron Palmer, 20, of Hanover, was charged with one count of driving without headlights and four counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance April 27, in Union Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Shawn Myers, 52, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment by communication, aggravated assault with attempt to cause harm, criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure, loitering and prowling at night and two counts of property damage June 18, in Bonneauville. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Neely, 43, of York Haven, was charged with one count each of careless driving, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 17 mph, driving with a BAC greater than .02 with a suspended license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance April 15, in Conewago Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Tod Hippensteel, 58, of New Oxford, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol May 29, in Conewago Twp. The case was waived to county court.
John Krebs, 31, of Emmitsburg, Md., was charged with one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, disregarding a traffic lane, exceeding the speed limit by 10 mph and six counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and controlled substances April 22, in Mt. Joy Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Joshua Walk, 33, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Feb. 11, in Mt. Pleasant Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Ryan Green, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without valid inspection, driving without headlights, driving without rear lights and operating an unsafe vehicle May 19, in Conewago Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Michaelangelo Perrera, 19, of Taneytown, Md., was charged with one count of driving without rear lights and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 8, in Conewago Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Wesley Hogg, 36, of Emmitsburg, Md., was charged with one count each of careless driving, disregarding a traffic lane, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 20 mph and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol May 13, in Mt. Joy Twp. The case was waived to county court.
James Hiteshew, 52, of Hanover, was charged with driving without rear lights and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol June 18, in Conewago Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Brent Hoff, 32, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of presenting false identification to a police officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance April 2, in Conewago Twp. The case was held for county court.
