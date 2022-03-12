Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Snow will taper off during the morning, leading to blustery and cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 25. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.