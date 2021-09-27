Adams County
A community yard sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information or to reserve a spot call 717-420-5655 or email bethel2335@gmail.com.
Updated: September 27, 2021 @ 1:44 am
Adams County
