Looking for a great outdoor activity for Memorial Day Weekend? Participating in a Get Out of the Car Tour in Gettysburg might punch the ticket.
Get Out of the Car Tour is a free tour led by a Licensed Battlefield Guide, covering specific events of the Battle of Gettysburg, according to a release from Jim Abels, Addressing Gettysburg.
“What makes these tours special is that it gets you out in the field, covering the same ground that they did in 1863,” the release reads.
It is one thing to view a part of the battlefield from the road, but once you walk the actual ground and experience the changes in terrain and visibility, you get to see it from a different vantage point and gain a better appreciation of the events that transpired 159 years ago.
“I’ve been on so many tours of the battlefield and I have to say, with all due respect to the others, nothing beats the people who come to Addressing Gettysburg events. I don’t know what it is, but they’re great people,” said Tom Marinson, according to the release.
“I wish you guys did these tours every weekend,” Kara Kleinberger said, according to the release.
“I’ve been coming to these tours since the very first one and it is impressive to see how Matt took this simple idea and made it into a whole community of fun people. I never thought, at this late stage in life, that I would be making so many new friends,” Donny Copper is quoted as saying in the release.
For further information, or to register for a tour, visit https://www.addressinggettysburg.com/get-out-of-the-car-tours/.
