Some 150 people gathered Saturday, Aug. 12, at Oakside Park in Biglerville for the annual Relay for Life, according to Sandy Kime, Benders Shepherds Leadership Team member.
About 12 survivors were recognized with survivor medals and an ice cream social for them and their caregivers.
“We had over 200 Luminaria, the bags in honor or memory of those who fought cancer or died of cancer. We had a Teddy Bear lap collecting teddy bears for the Holiday Family Outreach,” Kime said.
Singers Amy Rose and Ernie Kranias entertained the crowd, graciously donating their time and talents, she said.
This year’s Leadership Team included Samantha Adams, Marie Bollinger, Megan Steinberger, Connie Toeller, Shirley Sanders, Connie Woodruff, Deb Shelleman, and Sandy Kime.
The organization set a goal of raising $45,000, and as of early this week had raised $44,286. Fundraising continues until Sept. 30, Kime said.
If anyone still wants to donate, they can do so by visiting www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty, she said.
During the event, Kime offered the following speech:
“I have been involved with Relay for Life for about 25 years as a member of Benders Shepherds Relay team. I relay with my daughters and we are passionate about fighting cancer. Together we have raised thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society. I have been a member of the leadership team for about seven years and the last three in charge of the survivors’ ceremony. But his year is different because this year I am a survivor.
“My story starts with my daughters and I joining our church team Benders Shepherds to walk in memory of my mom who died in 1993 of breast cancer. She was diagnosed in 1988, and fought hard for five years. She died four days before she turned 60. I was 38 years old with an 8-year-old and a 3-year-old. Megan remembers the wonderful grandmother she had, but sadly Devin does not, which has always broken my heart. The year after she died, I begged my gynecologist to write me a script to have a mammogram and he would not saying it wasn’t necessary. So, I found a clinic that was offering them and paid for it by myself. I did this for two years until my doctor said, “You should really get a mammogram because of your history.” Well, I already have with no help from you! I never missed them after that and when I turned 55 I waited, you know what I mean I didn’t wait for the mammogram I waited for the cancer. The age my mom was when she was diagnosed. At 56, I had an unusual artifact as they called it and had a needle biopsy and waited over Christmas for results. My Christmas present was it was nothing just a cyst. Then I turned 60 still waiting and the next few years getting past my mother’s death age I thought about it less.
“Fast forward to two years ago. My annual mammogram showed what they called a debris filled cyst. So, I had an ultrasound that day, too. This kind of cyst is typically non-cancerous but I was told I would need a mammogram and an ultrasound in six months and if it didn’t change I could just go back to regular yearly mammograms. The next series in six months with mammogram and ultrasound showed no change but they told me I had to get another mammogram and ultrasound in six months. I questioned, you said if it didn’t change I was good but all I was told was I had to come back. So, six months later I went again. I was a bit frustrated, not about getting it done but not understanding why when I was told if it didn’t change I would be good. And it cost me about $300 each time. So, I get the next set and she comes back and says there is no change so we will see you in six months. What! This nurse finally explained to me that the protocol was that it is watched for two years every six months with a mammogram and ultrasound. Would have been nice to be told that to begin with. Seemed like pertinent information, right?
“Fast forward to this past Feb. 20. I was due for my last mammogram and ultrasound in the two year series. I thought OK this is it, it’s been good so I’ll be done with this. I had the mammogram then went for the ultrasound. The ultrasound tech took the report back to the doctor and came back and said he wants to watch me do the ultra sound. I thought, well that’s not good, but those weren’t the words in my head! After she did the ultrasound again she told me to get dressed and took me back to his office. On the way I passed the nurse who did my mammogram and she looked at me with sad eyes and said you will be OK! More bad words came into my head! The doctor started to tell me that there was a spot that was lighting up. Indeed I could see green and yellow and red lights around a dark area. Then he said the odd part is it isn’t showing up on your mammogram. What we have been watching this for two years and its circled right on my scan. And I pointed to the circled spot. He says, oh this is not the one we have been watching this is a new spot. Then he said the ultrasound tech (that was standing there beside me), she just covered more of an area than she needed to and found this. At the time although I was grateful to her and told her that on the way out I didn’t know how grateful I would be. The following Thursday I had the biopsy done and waited for results. They told me I would get results on the following Monday so I stayed home from school so I wouldn’t get the bad news I was expecting and had been waiting for, while I was teaching. The report never came. It was an agonizing day so I decided to go to work the next day. I couldn’t sit at home. And, yes, you guessed it, my phone binged, you have new test results just as I was driving into the parking lot. Insert some really bad words here. I decided I wasn’t going to look, until I had my prep period at 11:30. Yea right. So, after I got the students working I looked and saw the words, a second pathologist has confirmed malignancy. And I had to keep myself together in front of four classes of 10th graders for four hours until my classroom was empty of students.
“When I was by myself behind my locked door my first thought was my grandbabies! They were 5 years old, 4 months and going to be born in May. They will never remember me. I’m not going to have this happen again. Then I thought of my daughters who now just shot up into a higher category with a grandmother and mother with breast cancer. Then after some heavy breaths my third thought was OK Sandy, in the last 25 years you have talked to so many people through Relay For Life about cancer. You have invited so many survivors to relay and when you told them you are a survivor and they have said they are not I’m still in treatment. You have told them these exact words. The moment after you hear the word or read the words you have cancer, you are a survivor. The moment after you hear those words, you are a survivor. I am a survivor!
“I had two lumpectomies, margins not clear the first time. By the grace of God and a wonderful ultrasound tech who literally saved my life, my tumor was small although of an aggressive type, and if she would not have found it, I would have waited until my next mammogram a year later and it could have been a different outcome. I only needed to have radiation. I had an easy time with radiation and sometimes feel a bit guilty about how easy my treatment was. I have talked to so many that have had a hard fight! Since my diagnosis I talked to so many people that I know, but didn’t know that they had fought cancer and are survivors. Don’t be afraid to share your story, to tell the world “I AM A Survivor.” We can survive and more are surviving because of the work we are doing through Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society. There have been so many advances since my mother’s cancer and I have benefited from these advancements!
“I am planning to watch my grandbabies grow into eye rolling teenagers who can tell stories about their crazy Nana. I also want to thank my family and friends who were a wonderful support system.
“So get your mammograms and feel your boobies! Have cancer screenings, know your body so you can detect changes, ask questions if you don’t understand. Hope you have an ultrasound tech that goes above and beyond and remember, if you are diagnosed with cancer It’s a special club you really don’t want to belong to but if you are, you are a survivor from the moment after you hear the news. We celebrate you today and every day. We are strong, we have hope, we have family and friends, and today we will tell cancer to take a hike, we have a life to live!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.