Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) invites the public to virtually attend it Friday, March 4, 10 a.m. 2022 Investment Briefing.
Members of its Investment Committee will share details on its endowment investment objectives and strategy, according to an ACCF release.
The briefing, led by volunteer Investment Committee Chair James Kampstra of Kampstra Wealth Management, features the foundation’s investment manager, James Stierhoff, from Brown Advisory.
The community foundation is home to a growing endowment which benefits all of Adams County, according to the release.
With scores of charitable funds created by individuals, families and businesses to carry out their philanthropy, the foundation manages more than 250 endowments which benefit specific nonprofits across Adams County, as well as funds that support education, the arts, children and youth.
Pooling these individual funds for investment purposes provides economies of scale, the release reads. That pooled endowment is invested with two goals in mind: returns to serve Adams County today; and growth to continue that service for generations to come.
More information and registration for the Zoom event is available on the community foundation’s website at https://www.adamscountycf.org.
