Members of Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg show the donations they collected for the Adams County Sociaty for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA). From left are: Sarah Dull, Comfort Suites Gettysburg; Kim Flickinger, Members 1st Federal Credit Union and ACSPCA Board Member holding Ginger; Heather Laughman, HD Entertainment; Smitha Nair, M.D.; Tammy Crouse, Everoak Insurance Group; Alicia Stanley, Hoffman Homes for Youth; Karen Tavenner, realtor; Stacey Rice; Michaela Shaffer, New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce; and Shonna Flanigan, Adventures in Fun.
Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg (BIG) recently held its first donation drive in support of the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA), according to a release issued by organization member Michaela Shaffer.
“Through the generous donations of BIG members and supporters in the local community, BIG was able to donate much needed supplies to the SPCA,” the release reads.
