The 42nd annual Pancake Day, sponsored by The Memorial Church of the Prince of Peace, Gettysburg’s Episcopal parish, has a new format this year because of concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the parish is partnering with Perkins Restaurant and Bakery on US 30 to provide a safe and socially distanced environment to continue its long tradition. The date of this year’s Shrove Tuesday event is Feb. 16.
A number of community partners have come forth to provide additional financial support to this year’s restructured event. Signing on as co-sponsors this year are Freedom Landscapes, Frantz Plumbing, Hockley and O’Donnell Insurance, the Gettysburg Animal Hospital, and Monahan Funeral Home.
