The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) recently presented awards for its 18th Annual Juried Art Exhibition at the Schmucker Art Gallery, Gettysburg College.
Forty-six artists from as close as Gettysburg to as far away as California had pieces accepted into the show by juror, Heidi Leitzke, who is the director of the Eckert Art Gallery and assistant professor of art at Millersville University, according to an ACAC release.
Artist Robyn Jacobs of Littlestown captured Best in Show for her oil painting, Ode to Fragonard. The $1,000 Best in Show prize was sponsored by Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers.
Additional prizewinners and their sponsors include:
• Second place, $750 prize sponsored by Open Minds/Monica Oss and Jay Mackie was awarded to Judy Pyle of Gettysburg, for Still Life with Grapes, enamels on copper.
• Third place, $500, sponsored by Lark: A Modern Marketplace/Timbrel Wallace, awarded to Sandra Desrosiers of Hanover, for Better Days, oil.
• Fourth place, $250, sponsored by Harvest Investment Services/Kristine Witherow, awarded to Lenore Fiore-Mills, of Dunmore, Pa., for My Aunt’s Housedresses, batik.
• Fifth place, $200, sponsored by Gunnar Galleries/Bert Danielson, awarded to Emily Clarke of Gettysburg, for The First July, digital photography.
• Landscape Award, $500, sponsored by Adams County Landscape Conservancy, awarded to John Tronsor of Pittsburgh, Pa., for Untitled (with Tanguy), archival inkjet print.
• Director’s Award, $100, sponsored by Shannon Egan, director of Schmucker Art Gallery, awarded to Keith Dull of Ashland, Ohio, for The Pandemica Opens: Take a Field Trip to Parsburg.
• Blick Art Award, $125 in gift certificates, awarded to Chris Lauer of Gettysburg, for Teapot, ceramics.
Also, A & A Village Treasures, Amado Mesa and Anthony Kylor, gave a $500 donation in support of this event, according to the release.
Volunteer event committee chairs were Debbie Westmoreland and Judie Butterfield, according to the release, and Schmucker Art Gallery and ACAC staffs were invaluable in bringing the show to fruition.
This show remains on exhibit at the Schmucker Art Gallery, Gettysburg College, until June 24.
