It’s time to clean out those old documents and take them to ACNB Bank’s Community Shred Day, which is open to ACNB Bank customers and Adams County residents on Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the ACNB Corporation Operations Center parking lot, 100 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg, just off US Route 30, east of town, according to an ACNB release.

People may take up to five boxes of documents, based upon a measurement of approximately 11-by-11-by-18-inches per household. A “donation” of $2.00 per box will be accepted to benefit the United Way of Adams County, according to the release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.