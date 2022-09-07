It’s time to clean out those old documents and take them to ACNB Bank’s Community Shred Day, which is open to ACNB Bank customers and Adams County residents on Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the ACNB Corporation Operations Center parking lot, 100 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg, just off US Route 30, east of town, according to an ACNB release.
People may take up to five boxes of documents, based upon a measurement of approximately 11-by-11-by-18-inches per household. A “donation” of $2.00 per box will be accepted to benefit the United Way of Adams County, according to the release.
People who would like to have their documents securely shredded must register in advance by Sept. 13, by calling the ACNB Bank Customer Contact Center at 717-334-3161, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the release.
“At that time, our staff will request that you sign up for a time slot to drop off your documents and for the number of boxes you plan to bring. The shred truck may reach full capacity, so a reservation is essential. Please note we are unable to take any reservations through the bank’s Facebook page or via email,” the release reads.
All the documents will be shredded securely by All-Shred Inc., an on-site document shredding and recycling company based in Frederick, Maryland. The shredding takes place inside a secure area within All-Shred’s truck. The shredded materials are then recycled and reused to manufacture household paper products. To make things easy, documents do not need to be sorted, and staples and paper clips do not need to be removed.
“When you arrive at ACNB Bank’s Community Shred Day, you may stay in your car since the bank’s staff will remove the items and place them in the All-Shred unit on your behalf. Materials will be removed from your car once it’s your turn to pull up next to the All-Shred truck. All materials should be placed in the trunk of the vehicle,” the release reads.
While getting together items to shred, plan to also bring non-perishable food to donate to the United Way of Adams County’s “Bag the Bounty” food drive.
“If you choose to bring food, please check the expiration dates on the items to make sure they have not expired,” the release reads.
