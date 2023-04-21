The Gettysburg Riding Club Inc. is gearing up for its 71st year of horse shows. Shows are held at Alice and Kenny Foust Equestrian Park, 102 Hounds Run, Gettysburg, according to a club release.

The first show of the season will be held on Sunday, May 14, starting at 9: a.m. This is a benefit fun show for Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries and is open to the public. Gettysburg Riding Club started its partnership with Shining Stars in 2012.

