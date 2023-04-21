The Gettysburg Riding Club Inc. is gearing up for its 71st year of horse shows. Shows are held at Alice and Kenny Foust Equestrian Park, 102 Hounds Run, Gettysburg, according to a club release.
The first show of the season will be held on Sunday, May 14, starting at 9: a.m. This is a benefit fun show for Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries and is open to the public. Gettysburg Riding Club started its partnership with Shining Stars in 2012.
“We have been able to donate each of those years to their mission. Their mission statement is to provide therapeutic horsemanship programs to children, adults and families with special needs in order to improve physical, mental, emotional and social areas of their lives,” the release reads.
Their programs include therapeutic riding, therapeutic cart driving, Silver Stars and Stars and Stripes for veterans.
This benefit show has riding classes for everyone. It includes some classes just for the therapeutic rider and driver. They demonstrate their skills by following a course of obstacles. Each rider has a horse leader and side walkers. Classes for everyone include jumping, pole bending, clover leaf barrel race, pleasure and some games on horseback.
“You may ride your western horse in jumping or your English horse in typically western classes. It is a fun day for all. Negative Coggins is required as well as helmets for the Junior rider, but encouraged for all,” the release reads.
Gettysburg Riding Club is also a member of the local Blue and Gray All English Horse Show Circuit. Horse shows at the Gettysburg Riding Club grounds are held on Sundays June 4 and 11, Aug. 6 and 27. Other Blue Gray show opportunities can be found on bluegrayhorseshows.com.
These shows start at 8 a.m. with classes for the beginner rider as well as the beginner horse or for seasoned horse and riders. Class lists and descriptions can be found at bluegrayhorseshows.com.
Adams County 4-H Equine Club will also hold its county round-up and open horse show on June 17. Everyone is encouraged to attend and watch or participate in any of these shows. Entrance to the show grounds for all shows is free but classes do have an entry fee. 4-H rules do apply.
Proceeds from these shows are used for donations to the community.
“Gettysburg Riding Club is the longest continuous contributor the The Gettysburg Hospital Foundation for Adams County residents. We are also contributors to the Adams County SPCA and the Adams County 4-H Equine Club. This is possible with proceeds from the shows and from our sponsors in our horse show programs,” the release reads.
A food stand is available to purchase breakfast, lunch or snacks.
“You don’t need a horse to join the club, but you should probably have an interest in horses,” the release reads.
