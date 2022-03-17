Adams County
The dinner meeting of the Adams County Council of Republican Women will be held at Dunlap’s Restaurant in Gettysburg at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 17. All are welcome.
————
The Senior A.C.T.S. play reading group will meet Monday at the Fellowship Room of SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at 1:30 p.m. “The Last Yankee” by Arthur Miller will be read.
————
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
————
The Adams County Bar Association is sponsoring its ninth annual essay and scholarship contest. Any high school senior in Adams County who has at least a B average and is considering a legal career is welcome to submit an essay on this year’s theme, “The Constitution in Times of Change.” First place winner to receive $2,500; second place, $1,500; and $500 will be awarded to up to three honorable mentions. Winners will be announced in a ceremony in the Historic Courtroom of the Adams County Bar Association on Friday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Entries are due by Monday, April 4. For more information and applications, contact the Adams County Bar Association at 717-337-9812 or visit www.adamscountylaw.org.
————
St. Francis Xavier Parish will host its 11th annual Lenten Fish Fry Dinners on Fridays, March 18 and 25, and April 1, 5-7 p.m., at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Dine-in or take out available. Call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916, or visit http://www.stfxcc.org, for menu, more information and updates.
————
Adams County Literacy Council and Murder Mysteries Will Travel will present “Sour Grapes” on Friday, April 8, at 6 p.m., at the Looking Barn, Littlestown. This mystery, dinner, and dessert fundraiser will be catered by Country Class Catering with cash bar by Brookmere Winery. Tickets are $55. Adult education programs will benefit from the proceeds. For more information, call Alison at 717-479-7032.
Biglerville
Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District. Meals 6-7:30 p.m. on second and fourth Mondays, food distribution on third Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
————
A Designer Bag Bingo, featuring Coach, Vera Bradley and Michael Kors, will be held on April 3, at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Gift cards will be attached to each bag. Doors and kitchen open at 12 noon with bingo starting at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $20 for six cards and 20 games. Raffles and door prizes. For more information or table reservations call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Donna at 717-677-8373.
Cashtown
Cashtown Community Lions Club Talent Show is open to Adams County students, first through 12th grades. Cash prizes. Auditions are March 25 at 7 p.m.; rehearsal, April 8, 7 p.m.; and show, April 9, 7 p.m. For more information, contact Gary Rebert at 717-334-3050 or gkrebert@centurylink.net.
East Berlin
The East Berlin Area Community Center will host a meatloaf platter take out fundraiser. Price per meal is $10, which includes mashed potatoes, green beans with ham, and roll. Orders must be made no later than March 18 for pick up March 24, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Call East Berlin Area Community Center at 717-259-8848 to order or for more information.
————
East Berlin Area Community Center, 405 North Ave., is hold an Indoor Yard Sale, March 17, 18 and 19. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $10 per bag; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., $5per bag; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $3 per bag; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, pay $5 admission and take as many items as you want.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
————
Wings and Shrimp To-Go Fundraiser to benefit Fairfield and Fountaindale fire departments on Saturday, April 30. Drive thru pick-up event. Meal cost is $25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 717-642-8842 or 717-729-1998.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet on Springs Avenue near Gettysburg Historic Society, 368 Springs Ave., on Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. to walk on the Seminary Campus or West Confederate Avenue. For more information, call 717-339-9389. Everyone is welcome.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Friday night special is baked lightly crusted scrod cod loins, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll, and dessert. Limited menu will also be available. Dinner served 5 to 7:30 p.m.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is hosting a Chili Cook Off fundraiser open to the public on March 19 at the VFW Post 15, 369 E. Middle St. Cost is $10 to enter and $5 to judge. Cash prizes for the winners. To enter or judge, call Linda at 717-398-7119.
————
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, is holding a half-price clothing sale until March 26. All winter clothing, purses, and shoes are included.
Heidlersburg
Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host a Roast Beef and Fried Oyster Carry-Out Only Dinner on March 19, 3-6 p.m. Dinner consists of roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried fish patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. Cost per dinner is $20. Orders accepted on site that day only. No pre-orders accepted.
————
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg will host bingo on Sunday, March 27. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular and games of chance. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
McKnightstown
Flohrs Cemetery Association request all grave site decorations, including Christmas and Easter decorations, be removed by May 1, to prepare for the upcoming mowing season. The cemetery association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites after May 1.
New Oxford
The Immaculate Conception Parish monthly turkey dinner with dessert, $10, take out only, will be held Sunday, March 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parish center, behind Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peter St. The April dinner will be held the second Sunday, April 10, due to Easter being the third Sunday.
Wenksville
The Wenksville Cemetery Association requests all overwintered grave decorations be removed by April 2. Easter flowers may be placed on or after Palm Sunday, April 10.
York Springs
Mikele Stillman will be the featured speaker at the annual dinner meeting of Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the York Springs Fire Hall. Stillman will speak about Alice Roosevelt. The public is invited to attend. Tickets for the stuffed chicken breast dinner and speaker are $20 per person; orders must be made by March 11 by calling 717-528-4869.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.