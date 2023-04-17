Respective Solutions Group, in partnership with the Collaborating For Youth coalition, and Healthy Adams County will host the first-ever Family Support Symposium day of training and solution building to support those helping families in Adams County, according to a release from Meghan Riordan, Center for Youth and Community Development.

The event is set for Tuesday, May 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valentine Hall, United Lutheran Seminary, 62 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg. Register at www.cfygettysburg.com/registration.

