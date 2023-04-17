Respective Solutions Group, in partnership with the Collaborating For Youth coalition, and Healthy Adams County will host the first-ever Family Support Symposium day of training and solution building to support those helping families in Adams County, according to a release from Meghan Riordan, Center for Youth and Community Development.
The event is set for Tuesday, May 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valentine Hall, United Lutheran Seminary, 62 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg. Register at www.cfygettysburg.com/registration.
This day will incorporate local data, presentations by content experts, and opportunities to engage in solution building together as Adams Countians.
Dr. Michael Diller, director of WellSpan Employee Assistance Program (WSEAP), will open the symposium by speaking about “Remember, We All Rise When We Lift Others…Keys to Fostering Good Mental Health, Wellbeing and Resilience in Ourselves and Others.” There will be two breakout sessions, with a free lunch in between.
Dr. Dana Winters, executive director of the Fred Rogers Institute, will close the symposium speaking about “The Power of Simple Interactions.”
The morning breakout sessions include Dr. Howard Rosen speaking about Early Childhood and Evidence-based Practice; Yiemi Bautista speaking about “Latinx/ Hispanic Journey Maps: a tool for empathy, understanding, and growth”; and “Supporting Teens in 2023” will be a panel of youth coalition teens led by Joe Markowitz, international youth leadership consultant.
The afternoon sessions include a panel discussion on suicide prevention moderated by John Lewis; Dr. Smitha Nair will speak on “Mental Health and Nutrition”; and Heather Powell will speak on the “Strengthening Families Framework.”
The intended audience for the Family Support Symposium is human services and education professionals, counselors / social workers, preschool and early childhood education staff, faith leaders, and anyone in contact with families who seeks to collaboratively make a difference, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.