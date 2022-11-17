An anonymous donor has once again given the Biglerville Fire Company funds to provide free Thanksgiving dinners to members of the local community, according to a release issue by Biglerville Mayor Phil Wagner.
The department was given $1,800 to provide a free drive-through, take out Thanksgiving meal on Sunday, Nov. 20, 12-2 p.m.
