The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of June 20.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Gabriel Whitaker, 31, of Taneytown, Md., was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .08-.10, disregarding a traffic lane, failing to stop at a stop sign, and three counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance Nov. 26, 2022, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Wyatt Shildt, 19, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of criminal trespass and three counts related to institutional vandalism of an educational facility Feb. 22, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Douglas Neiderer, 58, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license June 3, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Christopher Pavlicek, 38, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without rear lights May 1, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Reily Payne, 20, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence as a minor, driving with a BAC between .10-.16, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without rear lights, and careless driving March 19, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
