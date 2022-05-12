The Tuba Open, a golf outing to benefit the Gettysburg Brass Band Festival, will be played at the Links at Gettysburg, June 9 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The $80 registration fee includes cart, range balls, practice putting green, lunch and prizes.
Prizes are awarded for first and second places, longest drive, closest to the pin, most honest foursome and most mature foursome, plus door prizes. Hole sponsorships are available to businesses and individuals for $50.
Registration forms can be found under “Events” on the festival web site, www.gettysburgbrassbandfestival.com. Contact Ben Jones for more information at tubajones@icloud.com
The 2022 Gettysburg Brass Band Festival will be held June 8-12. Most performances will be held at the Main Stage at the United Lutheran Seminary. Additional concerts will be held on the Dobbin House patio, Gettysburg Heritage Center, Mr. G’s and the Lincoln Square Arts Oasis Stage. A complete schedule is available at www.gettysburgbrassbandfestival.com.
