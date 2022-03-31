To mark Land Conservancy Month, the local group is celebrating its art auction’s 25th anniversary.
The Land Conservancy of Adams County’s (LCAC) art show opening is set for First Friday, at the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) in Gettysburg on April 1, 5–7 p.m.
The public is invited to stop by for a wine and cheese reception at the council’s, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, location.
Artists will be on hand to meet attendees and artworks going up for auction may be viewed.
The auction will be virtual again this year, using the online platform Bidding Owl. Art will be available to view in person April 1-20 at the ACAC site, during regular operating hours.
The online auction will go live the week of April 10 and bidding will close on Wednesday, April 20 at 6 p.m. Visit BiddingOwl.com/LCAC for more information and to register as a bidder. All proceeds will benefit the LCAC.
To learn more about LCAC, visit PreserveAdams.org or call 717-334-2828.
